Compass Group prepares to move main listing to New York
Compass Group, the big U.K.-based food-service company, is getting ready to move its main stock listing from London to New York.
The official announcement is coming with its earnings update this week.
Even after the switch, Compass will still be listed in London and remain one of the top players on the FTSE 100.
Compass shift not expected before 2028
The largest source of Compass's revenues now comes from the US so shifting to New York just makes sense for it.
But don't expect this change before 2028. It's a long-term play.
They're not alone: more UK companies are eyeing US listings as the stock market liquidity has also suffered and a wave of big takeovers (the value of takeovers of U.K.-listed companies has risen more than 200% this year).
It's all part of a bigger trend as global finance keeps evolving.