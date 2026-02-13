LOADING...
Intel fined ₹27cr for discriminatory warranty policy in India
The case was filed by Matrix Info Systems

By Akash Pandey
Feb 13, 2026
09:58 am
What's the story

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has slapped a fine of ₹27.38 crore on Intel Corporation for its "discriminatory" warranty policy in India. The penalty was imposed under Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002, for violating provisions of Section 4 of the Act. The case was filed by Matrix Info Systems Private Limited, which alleged that Intel's warranty policy was amended on April 25, 2016.

Policy details

Warranty policy redirected claims for globally purchased processors

The amended policy by Intel allowed warranty claims in India only for products bought from authorized Indian distributors. It redirected claims for globally purchased processors to the country of purchase. This was seen as an abuse of dominance, with the CCI noting it had an appreciable adverse effect on competition in the Indian market.

Discriminatory practice

Policy limited consumers' choice, impacted competition: CCI

The CCI found Intel's India-specific warranty policy to be discriminatory when compared to its policies in other countries such as China and Australia. The regulator said the policy limited consumers' choice and impacted competition in the Indian market. It also noted that this conduct by Intel was a breach of competition law provisions prohibiting abuse of dominant market position.

Penalty details

Penalty imposed at rate of 8% on Intel's average turnover

The CCI imposed the penalty at the rate of 8% on Intel's average relevant turnover, considering that the India-specific warranty policy had been in place for eight years. However, taking into account "mitigating factors" such as discontinuation of this policy from April 1, 2024, the penalty amount was reduced to ₹27.38 crore. The commission also directed Intel to widely publicize its withdrawal of this contentious warranty policy and submit a compliance report.

