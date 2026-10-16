Comptroller Mark Levine urges Anthropic to delay IPO over safety
Business
New York City's pension fund supervisor is asking AI company Anthropic to delay going public, saying the company needs stronger safety measures before its IPO.
Comptroller Mark Levine pointed out that the city already has about $7 million exposed to Anthropic, and this would automatically increase if the company joins the Russell 3000 index after its IPO.
NYC comptroller cites OpenAI lawsuit concerns
Levine oversees $330 billion in assets for over 750,000 city pensioners, so he's urging caution, especially since another rival AI lab, OpenAI, is facing a lawsuit over not being upfront about risks.
Levine wrote to Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, echoing his own calls for a slower rollout of advanced AI and pushing for better risk management before more money gets tied up.