Concord Biotech wins US FDA approval for tofacitinib tablets Business Jun 10, 2026

Concord Biotech just got the go-ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration for its tofacitinib tablets, used to treat autoimmune issues like rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis.

The US market for these medications is huge, about $500 million, so this approval is a big win for Concord as it looks to grow internationally and offer more products.