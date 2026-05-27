Conflict involving Iran cuts base oil, oil changes reach $90

Base oil shortage risks slowing carmakers

US stockpiles of key Group III base oils from the Gulf region could run out by June, and dealers are scrambling to grab what they can.

Nissan is rationing supplies and Toyota is warning about global shortages that might last until mid-2027.

Experts say this shortage could even slow down car production (kind of like the chip crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic), so the impact goes way beyond just pricier maintenance.