Congress and states scrutinize prediction markets after insider trading reports Business Apr 28, 2026

Prediction markets, where people bet on real-world events, are facing heat after reports of insider trading.

Things blew up when an army special operations soldier placed bets on before the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and politicians wagered on their own elections.

Now, Congress and states are debating whether these platforms are just gambling in disguise, which could mean new rules or even bans.