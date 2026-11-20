Congress passes Financial Exploitation Prevention Act awaiting President Trump's signature
Congress just passed the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act of 2025, aiming to shield older and vulnerable investors from scams.
The bill (approved unanimously by the Senate on November 18, 2026) is now waiting for President Trump's signature.
If mutual fund companies and their transfer agents suspect someone's being financially exploited, they would now be able to pause payouts to help stop the fraud in its tracks.
Older Americans lost $3B to fraud
Older Americans lost a staggering $3 billion to financial fraud last year, a sharp rise that sparked action.
This measure would let firms delay payments for up to 25 business days if there are red flags and would require mutual fund companies to ask customers to provide the name and contact information of at least one trusted contact so someone reliable can be looped in if trouble pops up.
It also builds on existing rules, giving extra backup against scammers targeting seniors' savings.