Consumer commission orders Amazon to pay ₹15,199 to Ijjada Vivekananda
Business
Amazon just got told to pay ₹15,199 to a customer in Andhra Pradesh after dragging its feet on a refund for faulty earbuds.
The customer, Ijjada Vivekananda, bought the earbuds in January 2024 and filed a complaint when Amazon didn't pass on the refund, even though the manufacturer had already approved it.
Commission rules platforms cannot withhold refunds
The consumer commission called out Amazon for "deficiency in service" and "unfair trade practice," saying online platforms can't hold onto refunds once they get them from manufacturers.
Since Amazon didn't even contest the case, this ruling now sets an example: platforms need to handle refunds quickly and fairly or face consequences.