Consumer commission orders Parle Products and Metro to pay ₹50,000

Parle Products Private Limited and Metro Hypermarket, Chakkarakkal, have been directed to pay ₹50,000 in compensation and litigation costs after a customer found his Parle 20-20 biscuit packet weighed less than what was promised.

T.P. Ashik bought the pack on July 26, 2024, expecting 150gm but got only about 125gm.

The consumer commission stepped in to make sure brands stick to their word.