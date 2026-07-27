Consumer commission orders Parle Products and Metro to pay ₹50,000
Business
Parle Products Private Limited and Metro Hypermarket, Chakkarakkal, have been directed to pay ₹50,000 in compensation and litigation costs after a customer found his Parle 20-20 biscuit packet weighed less than what was promised.
T.P. Ashik bought the pack on July 26, 2024, expecting 150gm but got only about 125gm.
The consumer commission stepped in to make sure brands stick to their word.
Parle ₹35,000 Metro ₹15,000 held liable
The Legal Metrology Department confirmed the weight issue, and the commission ruled that both Parle and Metro Hypermarket share responsibility for quality.
Retailers are also liable, as consumers rely on their trust, said Commission President Ravi Susha.
Parle must pay ₹35,000 and Metro ₹15,000 within a month, or face extra interest if they delay.