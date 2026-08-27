Copper $14,350 per metric ton on LME as supplies shrink
Business
Copper is getting pricier, now at $14,350 per metric ton on the London Metal Exchange, thanks to shrinking global supplies and big disruptions at mines.
At the same time, industries like renewable energy, power grids, and tech centers are driving strong demand for copper.
Supply disruptions meet rising green demand
Major copper mines are struggling with strikes, regulatory hurdles, and rough weather slowing production.
Smelters in key producing regions are also facing maintenance headaches.
Meanwhile, demand keeps climbing as electric cars and green energy projects need tons of copper for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels.
Analysts say prices could keep rising unless these supply issues get sorted out soon.