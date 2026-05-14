Copper nears record high $14,196.50 amid sulfur shortage, mine disruptions Business May 14, 2026

Copper just shot up to $14,196.50 per ton, near a record high, after eight straight days of gains.

Why? Major mines are facing disruptions and there's a shortage of Middle Eastern sulfur, which is key for processing a big chunk of the world's copper.

This has threatened production at some mines in Africa and made copper even harder to get, all while demand stays strong.