Copper prices hit record highs—Get ready to pay more for appliances

Big names like Wonderchef are hiking appliance and cookware prices by 5-7%. Somany Bathware already bumped up prices by 12% earlier this year thanks to rising brass costs. Godrej says making ACs now costs them 8-10% more, so retail prices are going up by about 7-8%.

What's next for copper (and your wallet)?

Analysts at J.P. Morgan expect copper prices to stay high through 2026 due to supply issues in Indonesia and Chile—possibly averaging $12,075 per ton.

Goldman Sachs predicts similar trends, forecasting the LME copper price to average $10,710 per ton in the first half of 2026.

So if you're planning to buy new gadgets or kitchen gear soon, you might want to act before prices climb further, based on the general industry outlook.