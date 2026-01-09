Copper prices surge 60% in a year—Should retail investors buy?
Copper prices have soared nearly 60% over the past year, making headlines and grabbing attention.
But for Indian retail investors hoping to cash in, getting direct exposure isn't easy.
While global markets like Comex saw copper jump from $3.80 to $6.07 per pound, and the LMEX Index hit its highest since March 2022, most small investors are left watching from the sidelines.
What's driving copper's wild ride?
The price boom is fueled by tight supply, booming demand from electric vehicles (EVs), data centers, defense orders, and low inventories worldwide.
Motilal Oswal estimates copper gained about $13,000 per ton last year alone.
Can you invest—and should you?
Here's the catch: Indian retail investors can't buy copper ETFs or mutual funds yet. The only way in is through MCX futures—which need big capital and come with high risk.
With prices already high and trading limited to derivatives, copper isn't an easy pick for most young or risk-averse investors right now.
Volatility remains high thanks to ongoing supply issues and global uncertainties.