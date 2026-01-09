Copper prices surge 60% in a year—Should retail investors buy?

The price boom is fueled by tight supply, booming demand from electric vehicles (EVs) , data centers, defense orders, and low inventories worldwide. Motilal Oswal estimates copper gained about $13,000 per ton last year alone.

Can you invest—and should you?

Here's the catch: Indian retail investors can't buy copper ETFs or mutual funds yet. The only way in is through MCX futures—which need big capital and come with high risk.

With prices already high and trading limited to derivatives, copper isn't an easy pick for most young or risk-averse investors right now.

Volatility remains high thanks to ongoing supply issues and global uncertainties.