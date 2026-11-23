Sluggish demand from China and talk of new US tariffs are making things even trickier for copper.

After recent US elections, there's more uncertainty about future infrastructure spending, which has investors feeling cautious.

At a Shanghai conference, traders were openly concerned about the strong dollar and unpredictable tariff policies.

With all this uncertainty, some traders were preparing to ship copper out of US ports to Asia while everyone keeps an eye on how AI trends might shape things next.