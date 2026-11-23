Copper slips below $12,000 on LME amid cooling AI demand
Copper prices just slipped below $12,000 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange, mainly because excitement around AI-driven demand is cooling off and the global economy feels shaky.
Prices started the day up but later fell as much as 1.7%, capping off a rough week that saw copper fall 9%, one of its biggest drops in years.
Shanghai traders flag China demand, tariffs
Sluggish demand from China and talk of new US tariffs are making things even trickier for copper.
After recent US elections, there's more uncertainty about future infrastructure spending, which has investors feeling cautious.
At a Shanghai conference, traders were openly concerned about the strong dollar and unpredictable tariff policies.
With all this uncertainty, some traders were preparing to ship copper out of US ports to Asia while everyone keeps an eye on how AI trends might shape things next.