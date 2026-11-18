CoreEL Technologies in Bengaluru seeks $40m-$50m ahead of possible IPO
CoreEL Technologies, based in Bengaluru, is looking to raise between $40 million and $50 million as it gears up for a possible stock market debut.
The company is aiming for a valuation of $350 million-$400 million, even though defense tech funding has taken a hit this year, dropping from $309 million in 2025 to $176 million so far this year.
CoreEL posts $8.1m profit $50.7m revenue
While the defense tech sector is seeing less investor cash lately, CoreEL is bucking the trend with strong growth.
After raising $30 million last December and nearly doubling its value, the company reported an $8.1 million profit on revenues of $50.7 million for fiscal 2026.
With India's defense budget on the rise, CoreEL seems set on making its mark, publicly and financially.