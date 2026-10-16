CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator sold almost $1B since IPO
CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator and entities linked to him has sold almost $1 billion in company shares since its IPO last year.
The sales kicked off about two months after the stock hit a record high in June 2025, and investors have share prices expected to drop 24% this week.
Investors were worried about the company's heavy capital spending and the debt needed to fund it, especially as interest rates might go up soon.
CoreWeave data-center expansion draws investor concern
Most of Intrator's sales (over 10 million shares) were done through preplanned deals, with about $40 million going toward taxes.
At the same time, CoreWeave is pouring money into building more data centers and buying NVIDIA chips to keep up with AI demand.
CoreWeave is rapidly expanding its data-center footprint and increasing spending on NVIDIA chips while building a revenue backlog of more than $129 billion, leaving investors worried about the company's heavy capital spending and the debt needed to fund it amid rising bets on interest-rate hikes.