CoreWeave raises $3B convertible debt, stock dips over 2% premarket

CoreWeave, the cloud company with NVIDIA in its corner, is raising $3 billion through convertible debt to ramp up its AI infrastructure.

The news made CoreWeave's stock dip more than 2% in premarket trading after a strong run earlier this year.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the banks managing the ATM program, and early buyers can grab an extra $500 million slice if they want.

The cash will help support operations and protect existing investors from dilution.