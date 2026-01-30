Coromandel International's Q3 profit slips, but business keeps growing

Expenses jumped 29%, partly due to pricier raw materials and higher borrowing costs. Still, if you look at the bigger picture, Coromandel's nine-month profit after tax is up to ₹1,784 crore from ₹1,476 crore in the comparable period a year earlier (2024)—so things aren't all bad.

Growth across segments and a dividend for shareholders

The company's standalone revenue grew nearly 22%, while crop protection sales rose about 24%.

Their fertilizer plants hit a new record with one million tons of NPKs produced this quarter.

Even with tough conditions like late monsoons and expensive imports, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹9 per share.

CEO S Sankarasubramanian called out the team's resilience through these challenges—even if shares dipped slightly as trading commenced.