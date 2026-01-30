Coromandel International's Q3 profit slips, but business keeps growing
Coromandel International just posted a 3.83% drop in net profit for the third quarter (₹488.47 crore), even though their revenue actually shot up by 26.59% to ₹8,779.45 crore.
So, they're selling more—but making a little less money per sale.
Rising costs eat into profits
Expenses jumped 29%, partly due to pricier raw materials and higher borrowing costs.
Still, if you look at the bigger picture, Coromandel's nine-month profit after tax is up to ₹1,784 crore from ₹1,476 crore in the comparable period a year earlier (2024)—so things aren't all bad.
Growth across segments and a dividend for shareholders
The company's standalone revenue grew nearly 22%, while crop protection sales rose about 24%.
Their fertilizer plants hit a new record with one million tons of NPKs produced this quarter.
Even with tough conditions like late monsoons and expensive imports, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹9 per share.
CEO S Sankarasubramanian called out the team's resilience through these challenges—even if shares dipped slightly as trading commenced.