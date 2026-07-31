Corporate India posts 18% June quarter revenue growth, 15-quarter high
Corporate India posted an impressive 18% revenue growth for the June 2026 quarter, the strongest in 15 quarters, according to Moneycontrol's look at 574 listed companies (excluding BFSI and oil and gas).
Operating profits also climbed by 18%, hitting an 11-quarter high, while net profits kept up a solid double-digit streak for the second quarter in a row.
Domestic demand, pricing power help firms
Strong demand at home and the ability to raise prices helped many companies power through rising costs.
Even with raw material expenses up by 25% and finished goods costs jumping 40%, sectors like wires and cables, auto parts, and specialty chemicals thrived.
Meanwhile, industries like sugar, cement, and aviation found it tougher to manage those cost hikes.
Analysts say India's steady domestic market is helping businesses stay resilient, even when inflation bites.