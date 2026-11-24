Cosine Robots raises ₹22.36cr from Avaana Capital for Bengaluru actuators
Bengaluru startup Cosine Robots just raised ₹22.36 crore, with Avaana Capital leading the round.
The fresh funds are going into a new Bengaluru facility to make robotic actuators, basically the muscles that help robots move precisely.
Co-founders Kiran Mathew Koshy and Delip Thomas are aiming to launch their integrated servo actuator portfolio around February next year.
Cosine Robots funding to scale production
This funding means Cosine Robots can ramp up production and build a stronger engineering team, making them more competitive in the robotics world.
Their focus on innovative actuators could help bring smarter, more advanced robots to all kinds of industries soon.