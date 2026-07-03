Counterpoint Research forecasts 42% of phones financed by 2026
Business
Buying a smartphone on EMI is becoming just as popular as paying all at once, thanks to rising prices and easy no-cost EMI deals.
Counterpoint Research says by 2026, 42% of all phones sold will be financed, up from 35% last year.
Samsung and Apple lead device financing
Samsung and Apple are leading the way, using financing plans to make their devices more affordable.
NBFCs handle most of these sales, especially in smaller cities where many people are new to credit.
As prices keep climbing, experts think EMI options will soon be common for even budget phones, making smartphones easier for everyone to own.