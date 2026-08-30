Country Delight prepares India IPO to raise up to $300 million
Country Delight, the app that delivers fresh milk and produce right to your door, is gearing up for a big move: an IPO in India.
It is looking to raise up to $300 million within the next 12-18 months, with talks kicking off this September to pick their banking partners.
Country Delight FY24 ₹1380cr revenue
The plan includes both new shares and some existing shareholders cashing out. Before officially filing, Country Delight might do a pre-IPO fundraising round to set its value.
Founded by two IIM-Indore grads back in 2015, the company has grown fast, expanding into cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
In fiscal year 2024 (FY24), its revenue was ₹1,380 crore, up 46% from the previous year.
Temasek 13% stake in Country Delight
Temasek Holdings owns a solid stake (13%) in Country Delight.
In March 2025, after raising $25 million from Temasek Holdings Pte. the company was valued at $820 million, unchanged from its previous valuation, so there is definitely some excitement around this upcoming IPO.