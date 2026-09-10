CP Gurnani at BRICS roundtable: Practical AI, skills over control
AI is reshaping the way we work, and India has a real chance to make the most of it.
At the BRICS Roundtable in New Delhi, CP Gurnani (Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of AIONOS) compared AI to electricity, something people use every day without needing to understand the technology behind it.
He believes India should focus on practical uses of AI instead of trying to control every detail and that improving skills and innovation could drive serious growth.
India's data and multilingual conversational AI
Gurnani pointed out that India's huge data resources and experience with affordable tech in telecom and fintech are big advantages for building useful AI solutions.
He also noted that conversational AI available in multiple languages is making advanced tech more accessible, opening up opportunities for more people across different industries.
His advice: stick to practical applications, even when supply chains get tricky.