Jev AI model creator TypeSafe raises $870M at $7.5B valuation
What's the story
TypeSafe AI, the company behind the revolutionary Jev artificial intelligence (AI) model, has raised $870 million at a whopping $7.5 billion valuation. The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Sequoia and existing investor DCVC. The massive fundraise comes just weeks after the launch of Jev on September 15, which quickly went viral and was adopted by a third of Fortune 500 companies.
Model features
Jev's unique approach and architecture
Jev is built on a transformer architecture but isn't a large language model (LLM).
Instead of generating text, it produces probabilities or "calibrated decisions."
The model has been lauded for its speed and efficiency, with TypeSafe claiming it works much faster and uses fewer tokens than traditional LLMs.
This unique approach makes Jev ideal for automating tasks rather than just generating text or code.
Automation focus
TypeSafe's vision for Jev
TypeSafe co-founder Diogo Almeida, a former OpenAI researcher, explained the company's vision for Jev.
He said that while they've been great at human language for four years, it's not useful for automation because computers speak a different language.
This statement highlights TypeSafe's commitment to creating AI models that can automate tasks efficiently and effectively.
Company origins
TypeSafe's journey so far
Founded in 2024, TypeSafe was co-founded by Almeida, former Meta research engineer Sasha Sheng, and engineer-entrepreneur Erik Gafni. The company's approach to AI has already attracted a major funding round and widespread enterprise adoption in just weeks since the launch of its flagship model, Jev.