Kunal Shah becomes WhatsApp head, Meta invests $900M in CRED

Business expansion

CRED's growth and financial performance

CRED has grown to 1.7 crore monthly active members and handles over 40% of India's credit card bill payments. The company's lending business has ₹24,000 crore in assets under management for partner financial institutions. CRED reported annual revenue of around ₹3,200 crore and has achieved profitability while building a full-stack financial services platform. The new capital from Meta will be used to accelerate growth, strengthen leadership across business verticals, and expand its presence in financial services categories.