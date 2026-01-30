CRED raises $72 million at $3.64B valuation; FY25 results show profitability path
CRED just raised $72 million in fresh funding, but its valuation now stands at $3.64 billion—a 43.1% drop from its 2022 peak.
This reflects a broader reality check in fintech as the company is eyeing full profitability in FY26.
Why does this matter?
Despite the lower valuation, CRED's actually turning things around: operating revenue was ₹2,735 crore in FY25 (16% YoY), and operating losses declined 51% to ₹298 crore in FY25.
The company's also kept cash burn low and has about ₹1,000 crore saved up.
What's CRED doing differently?
CRED isn't just about credit card payments anymore—it's grown into a super app with UPI payments, lending options, and even travel perks.
Total payment value processed on the platform grew to ₹8.5 lakh crore in the year (FY25).
Managed AUM reached ₹22,000 crore in FY25—so while the market is cooling off on big valuations, CRED is quietly building for the long run.