Credent Connect N Care lists today on NSE SME
Business
Credent Connect N Care is set to list today, August 20, on the NSE SME platform, and the buzz was real: their IPO was oversubscribed more than 153 times.
Noninstitutional investors showed huge interest, but retail investors weren't far behind.
The gray market premium was ₹92, or about 49%, making it an estimated listing price of around ₹281.
Credent Connect N Care healthcare logistics
This company handles health care logistics: think moving samples, staffing for diagnostics, and managing cold chain deliveries for labs and hospitals across India.
The IPO funds will help boost working capital, support its wholly owned subsidiary Credent Healthcare Private Limited, cover some new equipment costs, and pay down debt as they aim to expand their reach in health care solutions.