Credit card spending tops ATM withdrawals in India 1st time
Big milestone: In October 2026, Indians spent more on credit cards (₹2.4 lakh crore) than they withdrew from ATMs (₹2.3 lakh crore), something that's never happened before.
About seven years ago, cash was still king, but now digital payments are clearly taking the lead.
India credit card use quadrupled
India's cash dependence has dropped sharply over the last seven years.
Credit card use has more than quadrupled since November 2019, and credit card transactions have since jumped by nearly one-third year-over-year while ATM withdrawals keep falling.
Digital payments aren't just a trend, they're becoming the norm.