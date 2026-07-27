CRIF data shows small loans boost India's durable goods spending
India's shopping habits are getting a boost from small loans, according to CRIF data.
Loans of ₹50,000 and up made up 29% by value of consumer-durable loan originations in Q4 FY26, up nearly five percentage points from last year.
More people are using credit to buy things like electronics and premium goods, showing that borrowing for everyday wants is on the rise.
RBI: non-housing retail loans now 58.4%
The RBI says non-housing retail loans now account for 58.4% of household borrowings, marking a big move away from traditional home loans.
Bajaj Finance saw its urban consumer finance business grow by nearly 20%.
While lenders see new opportunities, Cholamandalam warns that if geopolitical tensions in West Asia persist through FY27, they could push up inflation and make it tougher for people to keep spending (and borrowing) as freely.