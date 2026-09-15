Crisil forecasts India per capita GDP growth over 9% 2027-2030
India's economy is gearing up for a big leap, according to a new Crisil report.
Thanks to rising per capita income, the country could see over 9% per capita GDP growth from 2027 to 2030.
This boost is expected to come from people spending more at home and ongoing investments in infrastructure.
Plus, as incomes rise, more folks are turning to market-linked investments, helping keep the financial momentum going.
India mutual funds 73.73L/cr March 2026
Crisil points out that household savings habits are changing fast, with mutual funds becoming a top pick.
From March 2021 to March 2026, mutual fund assets more than doubled (from ₹31.43 lakh crore to ₹73.73 lakh crore), leaving traditional bank deposits far behind.
The surge comes down to easier digital access, better financial know-how, and the popularity of SIPs (systematic investment plans).
It's all part of India's bigger move toward smarter and more formal ways of managing money.