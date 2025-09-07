Crisil: GST cuts to boost consumer spending, revenue in FY26

Prices of these items will fall

Two-wheelers under 350cc just got a lot more affordable with GST dropping from 28% to 18%.

Big-ticket consumer durables like air conditioners and large TVs might see prices fall by around 7-8%.

Car makers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are expected to pass on savings for small cars and bikes.

Even agriculture and construction sectors should benefit from lower costs.

Meanwhile, premium air travel gets a bit pricier as GST rises from 12% to 18%, but demand isn't expected to dip much.