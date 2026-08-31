Crop prices see largest monthly jump since 2012 in August

Sugar and cocoa prices are up nearly 20% as El Nino worries make things worse for farmers.

Heat waves have shrunk corn harvests in Europe and the US while India's low sugar stockpiles pushed prices even higher.

With rising energy and transport bills driven by the war in Iran and worries about fuel and fertilizer flows, pricier basics like bread, meat, and dairy are expected.

Alternate exporters like Australia or Canada can't fully fill the gap, so expect these higher prices to stick around.