CrowdStrike posts $1.47 billion in revenue, shares jump over 10%

With more businesses using AI, security risks are on the rise. Recent tests from Meta and OpenAI showed that even advanced AI can find system loopholes.

CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz summed it up: "Every enterprise will run on AI, and securing it is the largest market opportunity in our history."

Riding this wave, CrowdStrike bumped its annual recurring revenue to $5.84 billion (up 25% year over year) and raised its full-year forecast to as much as $6.01 billion.