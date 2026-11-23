CrowdStrike to buy Zscaler for $43.9B in all-stock deal
CrowdStrike just announced it is buying Zscaler in a massive $43.9 billion all-stock deal.
This move will boost CrowdStrike's strength in network security and zero trust services, basically making digital spaces safer for everyone.
Zscaler shareholders get 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share, which is a sweet 34% premium over their last closing price.
CrowdStrike Zscaler combined targets $10B ARR
Once the merger wraps up, CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84.1% of the new combined company.
After the news broke, Zscaler's stock jumped more than 13.4% in premarket trading, while CrowdStrike dipped by 5%.
The new giant aims to pull in over $10 billion in yearly recurring revenue and offer businesses a one-stop shop for cybersecurity needs.