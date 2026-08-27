Crude slips amid Iran-Qatar talks over Strait of Hormuz
Business
Brent crude slipped for the fourth day in a row, while US WTI crude is down for a fifth day, thanks to optimism around talks between Iran and Qatar that could open the crucial Strait of Hormuz for global oil shipments.
Brent crude is now at $87.24 a barrel, and US WTI crude sits at $81.67, both down about 0.7%.
Gold near $4,600 metals see gains
Gold managed to stay near $4,600 an ounce after a recent dip, while silver, platinum, and palladium all saw small gains.
Investors are keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole meeting this week, waiting to see if there will be any hints about interest rate changes, which could shake up markets even more.