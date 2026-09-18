Crusoe raises $3.9B at $30.9B valuation to fund OpenAI project

With this funding boost, Crusoe has added industry leaders from Cloudflare and Redwood Materials to its board.

The company now makes money by renting out GPUs and data center space for AI projects, with flexible modular centers that could help Crusoe sidestep, at least in part, backlash from local communities.

Crusoe recently signed a massive $13 billion deal with Jane Street and is even eyeing an IPO, all after shifting focus from crypto mining to powering the likes of Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle.