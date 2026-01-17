Crypto market cap steady at $3.22T; Bitcoin consolidates near $95K

Big money is flowing in: crypto funds saw significant new investments recently. This wave of institutional interest—and some friendlier regulations—are making the space feel more stable for everyone.

What's happening with prices?

Bitcoin's been steady above its 20-day average, with eyes on resistance at $98K and support around $93.7K.

Altcoins are a mixed bag: BNB, Solana, Tron, Cardano, and Hyperliquid are all up over 1% today and 5% this week, but XRP and Dogecoin slipped a bit.