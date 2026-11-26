Crypto rally lifts Bitcoin past $60,000 as Ethereum nears $1,700
Crypto is buzzing again: Bitcoin just surged past $60,000 (peaking at $61,532.56), while Ethereum is closing in on $1,700.
Both coins saw solid gains in the last 24 hours, thanks to renewed buying interest and stronger technical signals.
US ETF outflows worry traders
Even with these jumps, traders are staying cautious. Inflation remains a worry (prices are up 3.8% from last year), and big investors are still pulling money out of US Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.
Analysts have flagged key price levels to watch, hinting that volatility isn't going anywhere soon as everyone keeps a close eye on what's next.