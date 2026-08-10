Crypto traders move to AI and hot tech stocks
Crypto traders are moving their money from bitcoin to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, especially those tied to chipmakers and hot tech like ChatGPT.
The big reason? Bitcoin prices have been all over the place lately (thanks in part to President Trump's tariff threats against China), while AI feels like a safer bet with more growth potential.
Investors favor AI over volatile crypto
Investors like Daniel Koss say AI's potential to upend entire industries is just too good to ignore.
Koss and others sold off their crypto and jumped into AI after bitcoin crashed from its more than $126,000 high in October 2025.
Even trading app founder Ryan Ho shifted many of his holdings after seeing weak demand and market uncertainty.
With platforms now making it easier to buy into AI stocks, many see them as a smarter (and steadier) move than volatile crypto right now.