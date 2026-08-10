Crypto traders move to AI and hot tech stocks

Investors like Daniel Koss say AI's potential to upend entire industries is just too good to ignore.

Koss and others sold off their crypto and jumped into AI after bitcoin crashed from its more than $126,000 high in October 2025.

Even trading app founder Ryan Ho shifted many of his holdings after seeing weak demand and market uncertainty.

With platforms now making it easier to buy into AI stocks, many see them as a smarter (and steadier) move than volatile crypto right now.