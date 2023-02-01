Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 01, 2023, 11:36 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up 2.31% since last week

Bitcoin has surged by 1.29% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,163.01. It is 2.23% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 0.81% from yesterday to now trade at $1,584.79. It is up by 2.31% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $446.42 billion and $193.87 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $310.93, which is 0.78% less than yesterday and 2.90% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 3.76% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.04% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.33%) and $0.099 (up 0.80%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 1.84% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.1 (down 0.45%), $6.2815 (down 2.66%), $0.000011 (down 0.50%), and $1.11 (up 1.14%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 1.84%, while Polka Dot has fallen 5.56%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 2.05% of its value, whereas Polygon is 15.29% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

DYdX, Render Token, Threshold, Arweave, and Fantom are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.13 (up 28.13%), $1.52 (up 26.21%), $0.055 (up 22.98%), $11.38 (up 11.17%), and $0.55 (up 11.13%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD, are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 3.33%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Hedera, Dash, TRON, Tezos, and Mina. They are trading at $0.066 (down 1.68%), $61.17 (down 1.18%), $0.066 (down 1.03%), $1.06 (down 0.93%), and $0.88 (down 0.92%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $16.83 billion (down 22.96%) and $1.61 billion (down 29.52%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.52 billion, which is 26.34% down from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $19.67 (down 0.19%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $6.62 (up 1.16%), $23,105.90 (up 1.22%), and $6.95 (down 0.52%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $5.88 (down 0.01%), $0.77 (up 1.46%), $1.08 (up 7.60%), $10.92 (up 2.37%), and $0.77 (up 0.95%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.1 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $795.53 billion, compared to $1.02 trillion three months ago.