Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Akash Pandey September 04, 2023 | 11:01 am 3 min read

The market capitalization of Bitcoin is currently at $505.98 billion

Bitcoin has risen 0.41% over the last 24 hours to trade at $25,979.84. It is down 0.15% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.18% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,638.26. It is down 0.69% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $505.98 billion and $196.95 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved?

BNB is trading at $215.38, which is 0.76% up from yesterday, and a 1.12% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 1.99% in the last 24 hours. However, it is 1.80% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1%) and $0.066 (down 0.18%), respectively.

Solana has declined 3.21% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.8 (up 1.37%), $4.28 (up 0.22%), $0.0000077 (down 1.0%), and $0.55 (up 0.88%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.21%, while Polka Dot is down 4.24%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 2.59%, whereas Polygon has lost 1.05%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Rocket Pool, Stellar, Synthetix, Render, and Pepe. They are trading at $23.94 (up 8.66%), $0.11 (up 8.23%), $2.12 (up 7.55%), $1.39 (up 4.20%), and $0.00000088 (up 3.88%), respectively.

Where do popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%) and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Gala, UNUS SED LEO, THORChain, Hedera, and XDC Network. They are trading at $0.011 (down 8.57%), $3.67 (down 5.50%), $1.46 (down 5.36%), $0.044 (down 3.12%), and $0.055 (down 2.14%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $25,995.98 (up 0.48%), $9.97 (up 0.16%), $6.09 (up 1.21%), and $4.46 (up 1.63%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Tezos, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.31 (up 1.61%), $0.66 (up 0.54%), $0.44 (up 0.28%), $4.54 (up 0.86%), and $0.33 (up 0.94%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.19% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $19.86 billion, which marks a 9.47% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.16 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion three months ago.

