Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

By Akash Pandey 11:06 am Mar 05, 202411:06 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 5.86% in the past 24 hours to trade at $67,383.52. Compared to last week, it is 21% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 6.03% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,696.32. It has increased 15.31% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,308 billion and $444.1 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $423.91, a 2.13% increase from yesterday and 6.34% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 1.28% in the last 24 hours. It is 15.23% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (up 1.93%) and $0.11 (up 15.22%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 18.41% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $130.15 (up 0.22%), $9.93 (up 1.81%), $0.000033 (up 65.61%), and $1.12 (up 1.58%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 18.41%, while Polka Dot has gained 23.28%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 273.37% of its value, whereas Polygon is 6.63% up.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Shiba Inu, eCash, BitTorrent (New), Theta Network, and Dogecoin. They are trading at $0.000033 (up 69.88%), $0.000077 (up 63.25%), $0.0000011 (up 37.70%), $3.01 (up 28.36%), and $0.11 (up 15.52%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (flat), and $41500 (flat), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Axelar, Worldcoin, SingularityNET, JasmyCoin, and Fantom. They are trading at $2.20 (down 9.78%), $7.27 (down 9.31%), $0.88 (down 8.67%), $0.022 (down 8.13%), and $0.66 (down 8.03%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $42.28 (down 0.54%), $20.53 (up 1.03%), $12.92 (up 3.85%), $15.38 (up 15.98%), and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Theta Network, and Render are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $15.38 (up 15.95%), $3.12 (down 5.55%), $2.91 (down 6.17%), $3 (up 27.68%), and $7.20 (down 4.21%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.52 trillion, a 5.84% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $170.94 billion, which marks a 75.15% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.63 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.55 trillion.