Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 05, 2023, 10:49 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has surged 2.69% in the past 24 hours to trade at $28,534.89. It is 3.66% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 5.93% from yesterday and is trading at $1,910.86. From the previous week, it is up 6.77%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $551.82 billion and $230.08 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $314.25, up 1.54% from yesterday and 0.10% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 2.06% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.76% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.14%) and $0.099 (up 2.40%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.13 (up 3.73%), $6.4000 (up 0.01%), $0.000011 (up 1.72%), and $1.16 (up 5.69%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up 1.23% while Polka Dot has moved up by 6.83%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 4.46% of its value whereas Polygon is 4.62% up.

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are ICON, Lido DAO, Curve DAO Token, Rocket Pool, and Frax Share. They are trading at $0.44 (up 20.87%), $2.74 (up 15.45%), $1.03 (up 12.24%), $48.53 (up 11.94%), and $9.88 (up 11.22%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.30%).

Take a look at today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Injective, UNUS SED LEO, PancakeSwap, Tether, and USD Coin. They are trading at $5.45 (down 3.08%), $3.40 (down 0.66%), $3.67 (down 0.29%), $1 (down 0%), and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $10.68 billion (down 17.79%) and $1.51 billion (down 1.19%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.69 billion which is down 6.93% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $18.04 (up 5.91%), $0.99 (up 0.07%), $28,573.93 (up 2.61%), $7.57 (up 4.56%), and $6.29 (up 6.75%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.33 (up 1%), $5.11 (up 3.83%), $0.88 (up 4.32%), $0.66 (up 4.36%), and $1.12 (up 4.01%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.99 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.02 trillion last month, in comparison to $824.88 billion three months ago.