Trading just under $3,760, Ethereum has edged over 15% in the last week

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 12:19 pm Mar 06, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.80% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $66,195.02. It is up by 15.78% compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.58% from yesterday to trade at $3,759.18. It is up by 15.38% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.3 trillion and $451.55 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $404.33, which is 4.36% lower than yesterday and 1.56% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling down 5.44% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.41% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (down 5.91%) and $0.11 (down 7.39%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 19.51% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $129.72 (down 1.69%), $9.65 (down 5.07%), $0.000033 (down 7.12%), and $1.05 (down 6.67%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 19.51% while Polka Dot has moved up by 17.07%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 228.98% of its value whereas Polygon is 2.32% up.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Dogwifhat, UNUS SED LEO, Terra Classic, Uniswap, and Aptos are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.96 (up 29.63%), $5.69 (up 13.56%), $0.00022 (up 12.58%), $14.44 (up 9.74%), and $13.75 (up 8.68%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.06%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, SATS, Internet Computer, Filecoin, and Gala. They are trading at $0.11 (down 10.81%), $0.00066 (down 10.17%), $14.36 (down 9.89%), $9.30 (down 9.55%), and $0.044 (down 9.55%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $40.40 (down 5.69%), $19.36 (down 7.07%), $14.43 (up 10.16%), $14.34 (down 8.88%), and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Theta Network, and Render are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $14.33 (down 9.11%), $3.01 (down 5.57%), $2.83 (down 5.41%), $2.85 (down 5.66%), and $7.13 (down 2.74%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.38 trillion, a 5.29% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $261.87 billion, which marks a 53.19% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.64 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.6 trillion.