Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum

Ethereum is down by 2.64% from yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 3.79% of its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $25,793.21. It is down 6.90% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 2.64% from yesterday and is trading at $1,817.40. From last week, it is down 4.10%. They have market capitalizations of $500.26 billion and $218.51 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $277.56, which is 7.55% lower than yesterday and 10.96% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 4.41% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.72% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 5.90%) and $0.066 (down 6.90%), respectively.

Solana has declined 3.44% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20 (down 7.17%), $5.2000 (down 8.77%), $0.0000088 (down 1.88%), and $0.88 (down 5.83%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 3.44% while Polka Dot has gained 1.26%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 0.60% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 7.95%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Kava, MX TOKEN, Pax Dollar, Gemini Dollar, and Dai. They are trading at $1.10 (up 12.12%), $3.16 (up 0.26%), $0.99 (up 0.25%), $0.99 (up 0.12%), and $0.99 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, Pepe, The Sandbox, Conflux, and Sui. They are trading at $0.27 (down 15.85%), $0.43 (down 14.72%), $0.55 (down 11.39%), $0.22 (down 10.98%), and $0.88 (down 10.83%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $11.99 billion (up 96.22%) and $1.27 billion (up 183.76%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.79 billion which is up 255.05% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.14 (down 3.77%), $0.99 (up 0.12%), $25,827.43 (down 3.77%), $6.08 (down 4.56%), and $4.73 (down 4.72%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Render Token. They are currently trading at $4.33 (down 8.36%), $2.95 (down 7.55%), $0.55 (down 11.44%), $0.44 (down 8.20%), and $2.32 (down 10.56%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.15 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $21.8 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.22 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.02 trillion three months ago.