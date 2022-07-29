Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 29, 2022, 11:24 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has increased by 9.6% from last week (Photo credit: QuoteInspector)

Bitcoin has climbed 3.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,920. Compared to last week, it is 3.3% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 5.8% from yesterday to trade at $1,728.78. It is up 9.6% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $456.84 billion and $206.99 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $278.96, up by 3.7% from yesterday and a 5.2% rise from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after increasing 4.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.5% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 4.4%) and $0.077 (up 6.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Polygon has gained nearly 11% in the past 24 hours

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $43.43 (up 9.7%), $8.17 (up 6.2%), $0.000011 (up 6.6%), and $0.99 (up 10.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.6% up while Polka Dot has increased by 8.6%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 1% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 7.4%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers in the last 24 hours are Optimism, Ethereum Classic, The Graph, Curve DAO Token, and Klaytn. They are trading at $1.65 (up 51.85%), $43.45 (up 34.34%), $0.11 (up 18.87%), $1.52 (up 17.98%), and $0.22 (up 15.81%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.97%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are TerraClassicUSD, Trust Wallet Token, UNUS SED LEO, Neutrino USD, and TrueUSD. They are trading at $0.033 (down 1.34%), $0.99 (down 0.70%), $5.17 (down 0.55%), $0.99 (down 0.08%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $22.06 billion (up 11.58%) and $3.1 billion (up 5.47%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2.8 billion which is up 13.68% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $24.86 (up 0.52%), $9.12 (down 1.49%), $23,907.79 (up 0.08%), and $7.60 (down 0.33%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $7.04 (down 1.07%), $1.94 (down 0.49%), $1.01 (down 1%), $1.38 (up 0.14%), and $1.75 (down 0.18%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion, a 3.83% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.74 billion, marking a 24.83% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $908.64 billion last month, in comparison to $1.82 trillion three months ago.