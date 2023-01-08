Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 08, 2023, 12:09 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is now trading at $1,263.84

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.1% over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $16,946.17. It is 2.5% higher than the previous week. Ethereum is flat compared to yesterday and is now trading at $1,263.84. Compared to last week, it is 5.6% up. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $326.39 billion and $152.36 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $261.31, up 0.2% from yesterday and 5.9% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 0.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.4% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.1%) and $0.077 (down 0.4%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 33.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.29 (up 0.2%), $4.64 (down 0.4%), $0.0000088 (down 0.7%), and $0.88 (up 0.5%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 33.4% while Polka Dot has moved up by 7.6%. Shiba Inu has gained 4.2% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 5.9% up.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are The Graph, Maker, ApeCoin, Internet Computer, and Cronos. They are trading at $0.066 (up 4.94%), $561.41 (up 3.87%), $4.17 (up 3.52%), $4.06 (up 3.45%), and $0.066 (up 2.61%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.61%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Enjin Coin, eCash, GMX, IOTA, and BitDAO. They are trading at $0.22 (down 2.23%), $0.000022 (down 1.88%), $40.88 (down 1.79%), $0.11 (down 1.60%), and $0.44 (down 1.53%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $4.41 billion (down 56.12%) and $0.47 billion (down 58.62%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.11 billion which is down 75.17% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99, $5.47, $11.71, $16,925.53, and $5.85 respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $824.88 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $29.69 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $841.17 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $946.6 billion.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Theta Network, Tezos, Flow, and Chiliz are among the prominent NFT tokens.