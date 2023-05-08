Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 08, 2023, 10:48 am 3 min read

BNB is down 4.77% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 2.16% in the last 24 hours, trading at $28,232.40. It is 1.10% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.55% from yesterday to trade at $1,865.59. It has climbed 0.96% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $546.78 billion and $224.50 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $318.73, which is 1.48% down from yesterday, down 4.77% since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 4.55% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.93% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.70%) and $0.077 (down 2.36%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 3.24% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.42 (down 2.53%), $5.9000 (down 1.99%), $0.0000099 (down 1.86%), and $0.99 (down 3.43%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is down 3.24% while Polka Dot has slipped 3.28%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 6.13% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 4.20%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Stacks, KuCoin Token, XDC Network, Gemini Dollar, and PAX Gold. They are trading at $0.77 (up 5.17%), $7.66 (up 1.59%), $0.033 (up 1.29%), $1.01 (up 0.28%), and $2,023.78 (up 0.07%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.06%) and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000088 (down 4.74%).

These are today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, PancakeSwap, Mina, Immutable, and Zilliqa. They are trading at $1.16 (down 10.94%), $1.95 (down 9.71%), $0.55 (down 6.74%), $0.88 (down 6.49%), and $0.022 (down 6.24%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $6.78 billion (down 15.95%) and $0.81 billion (up 1.78%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.27 billion which is down 10.95% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $15.96 (down 3.62%), $1 (up 0.02%), $28,256.52 (down 2.12%), $6.73 (down 2.72%), and $5.13 (down 2.82%), respectively.

Check out the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Decentraland are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.33 (down 4.91%), $3.48 (down 2.04%), $0.77 (up 5.17%), $0.55 (down 3.85%), and $0.44 (down 5.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 1.19% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.74 billion, which marks a 29.5% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.18 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.09 trillion three months ago.