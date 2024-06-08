Next Article

The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $441.88 billion

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Jun 08, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 2.76% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $69,219.91. It is 2.42% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 3.64% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,676.42. It is down 2.70% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $441.88 billion.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $681.46, which is 3.67% down from yesterday and a 14.56% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 4.95% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.83% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.59%) and $0.11 (down 8.54%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 3.08% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $161.74 (down 5.85%), $6.6 (down 7.9%), $0.000022 (down 5.22%), and $0.66 (down 8.26%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 3.08% while Polka Dot has declined by 5.88%. Shiba Inu is down 4.84% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 4.41%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top three gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Filecoin, Injective, and Sei. They are trading at $6.31 (up 6.33%), $29.68 (up 3.83%), $0.55 and (up 1.37%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $67,500 (down 5.32%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Chiliz, dYdX (Native), Gala, and Core. They are trading at $2.82 (down 14.08%), $0.11 (down 12.39%), $1.92 (down 12.26%), $0.033 (down 12.12%), and $1.75 (down 11.54%), respectively.

Rankings

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $33.60 (down 6.61%), $16.32 (down 6.32%), $9.91 (down 7.34%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $11.43 (down 5.26%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.43 (down 5.24%), $9.46 (down 9.20%), $2.32 (down 2.30%), $2.07 (down 8.34%), and $2 (down 9.10%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.55 trillion, a 2.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.32 billion, which marks a 41.41% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.3 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.54 trillion.