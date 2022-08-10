Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 10, 2022, 11:04 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 5.6% compared to yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 4.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,917.24. Compared to last week, it is 0.6% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 5.6% from yesterday and now trades at $1,678.42. It is up 2.4% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $437.41 billion and $201.17 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The BNB is currently trading at $317.36, which is 2.8% lower than yesterday and 11.4% up since last week. Meanwhile, the XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 4.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.7% down from last week. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 4.7%) and $0.066 (down 3.6%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is down by 1.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $39.65 (down 7.3%), $8.68 (down 6.3%), $0.000011 (down 13%), and $0.88 (down 5.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 1.4% while Polka Dot has risen by 8.7%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 9.1% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 0.2%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Nexo, UNUS SED LEO, PAX Gold, XDC Network, and Neutrino USD. They are trading at $0.88 (up 5.77%), $4.94 (up 2.91%), $1,788.19 (up 0.54%), $0.033 (up 0.44%), and $0.99 (up 0.15%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 5.54%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Celsius, Helium, Dash, Kusama, and Compound. They are trading at $1.8 (down 11.33%), $8.43 (down 10.18%), $51.78 (down 9.7%), $59.11 (down 9.54%), and $59.13 (down 8.92%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $14.09 billion (up 3.24%) and $1.83 billion (up 10.06%), respectively. The Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.98 billion which is up 4.25% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $27.76 (up 0.8%), $1 (up 0.03%), $8.46 (up 1.5%), $22,947.25 (up 0.35%), and $8.46 (up 0.41%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $2.92 (up 1.16%), $6.87 (up 0.38%), $1.02 (up 0.57%), $1.28 (up 0.46%), and $1.78 (up 0.47%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.12 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.83 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $956.96 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.38 trillion.